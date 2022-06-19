Progress made toward ending MK Biton's rebellion

Efforts were made on Sunday to end the rebellion of Blue and White MK Michael Biton who is protesting the government's public transportation reform plan.

Transport minister Merav Michaeli met Sunday with Biton, who is chair of the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee.

During their meeting, they spoke about the various issues on the agenda.

The spirit of the meeting was reportedly positive, and it was agreed that they will continue to talk in the days ahead.