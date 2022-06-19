The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Blast hits car in Afghan capital, killing two

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 19, 2022 19:25

At least two people were killed when a blast hit a car in the Afghan capital on Sunday, officials said, the third deadly attack in the country in as many days.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul's commander, said the explosion hit a civilian vehicle in a neighborhood in the north of the city.

It was not clear who was behind the blast and or who was the target.

The attack followed an attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul on Saturday that killed at least two people. That incident, claimed by Islamic State, sparked international concerns over a recent spate of violence in Afghanistan. 

The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking over in August, but many analysts say the risk of militant violence remains and several deadly attacks have taken place in recent months.

A blast on Friday in the northern city of Kunduz killed one person and injured two.

Lapid planning a diplomatic visit to Turkey following security concerns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 07:37 PM
Teachers' strike: Schools across Israel will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 07:28 PM
Tzipi Livni met with Saudi prince in Azerbaijan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 06:58 PM
Progress made toward ending MK Biton's rebellion
By GIL HOFFMAN
06/19/2022 06:53 PM
FINA votes to restrict trans womens' participation in elite competition
By REUTERS
06/19/2022 06:37 PM
Israeli ministers postpone vote on West Bank annexation
By GIL HOFFMAN
06/19/2022 04:57 PM
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to visit Morocco on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 02:12 PM
Bus driver hospitalized after being attacked by men who didn't pay fare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 01:44 PM
Man attacks shopkeeper, police officers with heavy chain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 10:46 AM
IDF base near Beit El infiltrated by Palestinian man
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 08:49 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Eight arrested in West Bank over weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 07:30 AM
China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
By REUTERS
06/19/2022 07:09 AM
Two women hit with electric scooter during Tel Aviv protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2022 10:04 PM
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in eastern Ukrainian town
By REUTERS
06/18/2022 09:10 PM
Two buses catch fire in in Rishon Lezion parking lot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2022 08:04 PM
