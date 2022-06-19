Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on their way to visit Israel

Jared Kushner, the senior adviser to former United States President Donald Trump, will arrive in Israel on Monday with his wife, Ivanka Trump, according to Israeli media.

The reason for their visit to Israel is not yet clear. They are expected to land in Israel Monday morning coming from Miami, according to Ynet.

