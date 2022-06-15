The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tourism Ministry to use NIS 300m on upgrading Israel's tourist infrastructure

The ministry aims to increase incoming tourism to reach its goal of 10 million incoming tourists a year

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 16:04
Travellers stand in line to check-in at Ben Gurion International Airport, on June 13, 2022. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Travellers stand in line to check-in at Ben Gurion International Airport, on June 13, 2022.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

The Israel Tourism Ministry is launching an initiative to develop the country’s tourism infrastructure with an expected budget of NIS 300 million, according to a press release published on Tuesday. The ministry is inviting local authorities and public bodies to submit requests for assistance with projects that will significantly contribute to tourism, both incoming and domestic.

“I invite local authorities and public bodies to submit requests for assistance with projects that will make a real difference, projects that will make a significant contribution to incoming tourism and domestic tourism,” said the initiative’s manager, Tourism Ministry Director-General Dani Shahar.

The ministry released a list of policies for funding assistance, which includes emphasis on overnight accommodation expansion, bike path construction and the development of Ultra-Orthodox tourism and wine tourism, besides general infrastructure improvement in order to accommodate more tourists.

The ministry will determine its contribution to projects based on a number of criteria including their contribution to incoming tourism as well as the region's economic development, their maintainability, the presence of a tourist site or hotel accommodation near the project and contribution to domestic tourism.

According to the release, authorities receiving aid to upgrade their locales for tourists to enjoy will have exclusive responsibility for maintenance, and will be asked to carry out all ongoing maintenance works at their expense after the project has been completed.

Israeli Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov visits at Ben Gurion International Airport, on June 14, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)Israeli Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov visits at Ben Gurion International Airport, on June 14, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

This scale of project hasn’t been seen in Israel’s tourism industry for years. Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov noted that it is possible now thanks to the current government’s ability to lock down a budget (a feat that the Knesset struggled with for several years prior to Bennett’s government).

“This budget will help us meet the goal we have set ourselves: 10 million tourists a year by 2030”

MK Yoel Razvozov

“After years without a state budget, the Israel Tourism Ministry is allocating significant amounts of money to establish and upgrade tourism infrastructure throughout Israel,” said Razvozov. He explained that the primary goal of the initiative is to bolster Israel’s tourism numbers. “This budget will help us meet the goal we have set ourselves: 10 million tourists a year by 2030.”

That massive influx of tourists will greatly benefit Israel in a multitude of ways, explained the minister. “Tourists, who inject tens of billions of shekels into the Israeli economy, will provide livelihoods for many Israelis and create hundreds of new jobs, especially in the periphery. More tourists - less taxes.”

The ministry intends to continue investing in long-term plans that will improve the tourism sector in Israel, such as the expansion of the country’s hotel supply, the improvement in service given to tourists and the reduction of vacation costs in Israel, because, as Razvozov put it, “taking a vacation is not only for the rich.”



Tags Israel Tourism Ministry Israei tourist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
5

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by