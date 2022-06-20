China tests missile-interception system

China has carried out a land-based missile interception test that "achieved its expected purpose," the defense ministry said, describing it as defensive and not aimed at any country.

China has been ramping up research into all sorts of missiles, from those that can destroy satellites in space to advanced nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, as part of an ambitious modernization scheme overseen by President Xi Jinping.

Beijing has tested missile interceptors before; the most recent previous public announcement of a test was in February 2021, and before that in 2018. State media has said China has conducted anti-missile system tests since at least 2010.

The ministry said in a brief statement late on Sunday that the "ground-based midcourse anti-missile intercept technology" test had been carried out that night.

"The test reached its expected goals," the ministry said. "This test was defensive and not aimed at any country."