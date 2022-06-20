Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that Moscow should not negotiate with Washington on nuclear disarmament until the United States "crawled" back to talks.

"We don't have any relations with the United States now," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"They are at zero on the Kelvin scale... There is no need to negotiate with them (on nuclear disarmament) yet. This is bad for Russia. Let them run or crawl back themselves and ask for it."