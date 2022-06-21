Teachers' strike: Classes cancelled throughout Israel on Wednesday

Schools will be closed throughout Israel on Wednesday as the Teacher's Union expands its labor dispute, the union announced on Tuesday.

Classes will be cancelled in kindergartens, elementary schools and ulpans. Special education schools will hold classes as normal.

"We have been negotiating with finance officials for six months, but we have not yet received even one concrete proposal," said Yaffa Ben-David, head of the Teacher's Union. "I call once again on the Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman to come in person and sit down with the education minister, the director -general of the ministry, the person in charge of salaries and with me - tomorrow."