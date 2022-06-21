The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Teachers' strike: Classes cancelled throughout Israel on Wednesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2022 19:20

Schools will be closed throughout Israel on Wednesday as the Teacher's Union expands its labor dispute, the union announced on Tuesday.

Classes will be cancelled in kindergartens, elementary schools and ulpans. Special education schools will hold classes as normal.

"We have been negotiating with finance officials for six months, but we have not yet received even one concrete proposal," said Yaffa Ben-David, head of the Teacher's Union. "I call once again on the Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman to come in person and sit down with the education minister, the director -general of the ministry, the person in charge of salaries and with me - tomorrow."

FM Yair Lapid speaks with Blinken about Biden visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 07:40 PM
Palestinian stabbed, killed by Israeli near Salfit - Palestinian report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 07:30 PM
US Attorney General Garland to visit Ukraine on Tuesday
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 04:02 PM
MKs Ghanaim and Zoabi will not run for the next Knesset - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 03:34 PM
Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh arrives with delegation in Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 03:29 PM
UK to impose more sanctions on Russia, foreign secretary says
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 02:02 PM
IDF, US hold joint CENTCOM operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 01:51 PM
Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 01:24 PM
Russia says Ukraine has not tried to revive peace talks
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 01:14 PM
Defendant's Law likely to be brought forward due to Knesset dissolution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 11:59 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 10:14 AM
Ukraine claimed first successful use of Western donated missiles - UK
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 09:04 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 20 arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 08:50 AM
Iran intends to increase uranium enrichment at Fordow nuclear site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 02:49 AM
IDF arrests Palestinian who tried to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2022 09:47 PM
