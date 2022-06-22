The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Jury reaches verdict in sexual assault civil case against Bill Cosby

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 22, 2022 00:58

Updated: JUNE 22, 2022 00:59

A California jury reached a verdict on Tuesday in a civil trial in which a woman accused comedian Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

The jury's decision will be announced in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Cosby's accuser, Judy Huth, testified that the comedian invited her and a friend to the Playboy Mansion when she was 16, and he was 37, and forced her to perform a sex act. She told jurors that Cosby took her hand and used it to masturbate his penis.

Cosby, who did not appear in person at the trial, denied the allegation. In video of a deposition shown to jurors, Cosby said he did not remember Huth. But he said the incident could not have happened because he would not have pursued sexual contact at that time with someone who was under age 18.

Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean challenged Huth's account throughout the trial, including her revised timeline.

When the lawsuit was filed in December 2014, Huth said the incident occurred in 1974, when she was 15. She told jurors she recently concluded that she had been mistaken about the year and now believes it happened in 1975. Huth is now 64.

The civil trial in California took place 11 months after Cosby was freed from prison when Pennsylvania's highest court threw out his sexual assault conviction in a different criminal case there. 

Cosby, 84, is best known for his role as the lovable husband and father in the 1980s television comedy series "The Cosby Show," earning him the nickname "America's Dad." But his family-friendly reputation was shattered after more than 50 women accused him of sexual assaults over nearly five decades.

Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 02:03 AM
US arrests airman in connection with attack in Syria
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 12:52 AM
Lead Republican negotiator says deal reached in US Senate gun talks
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 12:18 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes southeastern Afghanistan
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 12:15 AM
Zelensky says military situation in Luhansk region is very tough
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 11:43 PM
State Dept: US remains committed to reopening J'lem consulate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 10:06 PM
PMO director-general Yair Pines resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 08:53 PM
US Attorney General Garland to visit Ukraine on Tuesday
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 04:02 PM
MKs Ghanaim and Zoabi will not run for the next Knesset - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 03:34 PM
Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh arrives with delegation in Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 03:29 PM
UK to impose more sanctions on Russia, foreign secretary says
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 02:02 PM
IDF, US hold joint CENTCOM operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 01:51 PM
Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 01:24 PM
Russia says Ukraine has not tried to revive peace talks
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 01:14 PM
Defendant's Law likely to be brought forward due to Knesset dissolution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 11:59 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by