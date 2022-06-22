The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Russia warns against NATO Article 5 talk in Kaliningrad standoff - report

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 22, 2022 13:53

A top Russian official warned the West on Wednesday to stop talking about triggering NATO's "Article 5" mutual defense clause in a standoff between Lithuania and Russia.

Moscow has promised practical retaliation that will affect Lithuania's population after the Baltic state blocked the transit of goods subject to EU sanctions from Russia to its Baltic exclave.

"I would like to warn Europeans against dangerous rhetorical games on the topic of conflict," the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

The US State Department said on Tuesday its commitment to Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty - which states that an attack on one member of the alliance is an attack on all - was "ironclad."

FM Yair Lapid speaks with British counterpart about Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 01:45 PM
Russia, US sending signals on American fighters in Ukraine - report
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 01:41 PM
Coalition may attempt to bring Defendant's bill to plenum later today
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 11:29 AM
Debate on Knesset dispersal bill begins in Knesset plenum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 11:26 AM
Members of Russian delegation to OSCE denied British visas, lawmaker say
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 10:57 AM
'Partner' network users reporting extensive internet issues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 10:15 AM
Yesh Atid MK involved in car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 10:05 AM
South Korea confirms first case of monkeypox
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 09:22 AM
Biden expected to call for suspending the federal gas tax - sources
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 03:14 AM
Jewish congresswoman Luria wins Dem primary in Virginia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 02:12 AM
Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 02:03 AM
US arrests airman in connection with attack in Syria
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 12:52 AM
Zelensky says military situation in Luhansk region is very tough
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 11:43 PM
State Dept: US remains committed to reopening J'lem consulate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 10:06 PM
PMO director-general Yair Pines resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 08:53 PM
