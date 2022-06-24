The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Afghanistan earthquake has killed at least 1,036 people - UNICEF

5 killed in tremors near epicenter of the previous quake.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 24, 2022 11:36

Updated: JUNE 24, 2022 13:00
Afghan men search for survivors amidst the debris of a house that was destroyed by an earthquake in Gayan, Afghanistan, June 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)
Afghan men search for survivors amidst the debris of a house that was destroyed by an earthquake in Gayan, Afghanistan, June 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)

An earthquake that struck a remote mountainous area of Afghanistan this week has killed 1,036 people and the toll is expected to rise, Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF Representative to Afghanistan, said on Friday.

United Nations agencies have rushed relief efforts to the affected area, where several thousand homes were destroyed or damaged, he told a briefing in Geneva.

Five people were killed on Friday in eastern Afghanistan after fresh tremors shook areas close to the epicenter of Wednesday's 6.1 magnitude earthquake, a senior Afghan official said.

"(This) morning another earthquake happened in Paktika in Gayan district, according to primary information... five have died," Afghan health ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman told Reuters.

"(This) morning another earthquake happened in Paktika in Gayan district, according to primary information... five have died."

Sharafat Zaman

US Geological Survey's website showed a 4.3 magnitude earthquake had hit near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at 01:43 UTC time on Friday.



