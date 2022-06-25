Four injured, including one critically, in east Jerusalem shooting

A shooting incident left four east Jerusalem residents wounded, including one in critical condition, on Saturday evening, Israel Police said.

There is a large police presence at the crime scene in the Palestinian neighborhood of At-Tur, conducting scans in search of the culprits.

In addition to the victim in critical condition, one victim was seriously injured while two others were also lightly injured, police said quoting medical personnel aiding at the scene.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.