Missile strike in southern outskirts of Kyiv

Two explosions were heard in the southern outskirts of Kyiv on Sunday after a missile struck a building in the center of the capital in the early hours.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asks G7 countries to impose further sanctions on Russia and provide more heavy weapons to Ukraine in response.

