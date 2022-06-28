The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

At least 50 Injured, multiple killed after Amtrak train hits truck and derails

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 00:56

An Amtrak train derailed in northern Missouri on Monday after hitting a dump truck at a crossing, the US national passenger railroad service said, with CNN reporting that at least 50 were injured with multiple fatalities.

The train, with approximately 243 passengers and a dozen crew members, hit the vehicle at a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri, at 1:42 p.m. as it was traveling eastbound from Los Angeles to Chicago, Amtrak said. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed, it said.

CNN cited the Chariton County Ambulance Service in its report on the fatalities and deaths. The service could not be immediately reached by Reuters for confirmation.

Mendon is in a rural area about 100 miles (160 km) northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

Three patients were being taken to a University of Missouri Health Care hospital in Columbia, Missouri, about 90 miles away, a hospital spokesperson said.

The federal National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information on the incident.

Aerial footage showed all but one of the eight passenger cars resting fully on their right sides, just off a parallel track surrounded by large plots of grass and farmland. Dozens of trucks and cars lined a nearby street and helicopters could be seen as rescuers assisted the recovery.

More than a dozen people were sitting and standing on the sides of train cars that went off the rails as others comforted one another near the tracks, video posted to social media showed.

Rescuers used ladders to reach people perched on the train's side. A vehicle axle was among the debris strewn along the track.

"We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Twitter.

A passenger on the train, Robert Nightingale, told CNN he had been dozing off in his car when the train derailed.

"I could feel the tracks go back and forth, back and forth, and then it started to go, to tumble on my side of the road," he said.

Nightingale said he and others were at a local school.

"There were ambulances all over. They were bringing stretchers to the train, and now there are stretchers here at the school," he said.

An Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana in September. Three people were killed.

G7 condemns 'abominable' attack on Ukraine shopping mall
By REUTERS
06/27/2022 11:56 PM
US appeals court vacates federal vaccine mandate pending another hearing
By REUTERS
06/27/2022 11:50 PM
Eight killed, 21 wounded in Russian missile attack on Lysychansk
By REUTERS
06/27/2022 10:20 PM
US-Israeli joint aerial training took place off coast of Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2022 08:38 PM
29 men infected with monkeypox in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2022 07:02 PM
Russian hacker group 'Killnet' claims cyberattack on Lithuania
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2022 04:26 PM
Israel to work with world powers to shape any Iran nuclear deal - Gantz
By REUTERS
06/27/2022 03:46 PM
Opposition wants to push Knesset dispersal to next week - Smotrich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2022 03:34 PM
Biden, Xi expected to engage in next weeks
By REUTERS
06/27/2022 03:33 PM
At least 26 killed in attack in South-West Cameroon - medical officer
By REUTERS
06/27/2022 01:00 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 11,438 new cases, 285 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2022 11:37 AM
Iran says 'ball in US court' for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
By REUTERS
06/27/2022 09:51 AM
Saudi Arabia wants to resume diplomatic talks with Tehran - Iran
By REUTERS
06/27/2022 09:26 AM
Casualties reported after house explosion in Birmingham - police
By REUTERS
06/27/2022 12:22 AM
Ukrainian teen drowns after fleeing with family to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2022 09:23 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by