Russian hacker group says cyber attacks continue on Lithuania

Russian hacker group Killnet told Reuters that it was continuing a major cyber attack on Lithuania on Tuesday in retaliation for Vilnius's decision to cease the transit of some goods under European Union sanctions to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told reporters in Vilnius her government institutions are working 24 hours per day to "fix the problems as they are found."

"This is not the first attack. We have experienced many cyber attacks beginning with Feb. 24," she said, referring to the day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said last week that Lithuania "only applies the European Union sanctions" in ceasing transport of certain goods to Kaliningrad, and has not taken any unilateral decisions.