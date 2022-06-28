Mumbai building collapse kills at least 19 with more feared trapped

A four-story residential building collapsed in India's financial capital of Mumbai overnight, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens, with more feared trapped under the rubble, officials said on Tuesday.

Part of the building, located in a crowded suburb in the central part of the city, crumbled around midnight on Monday, the city's civic body BMC said.

Rescue workers were working to pull out debris and rubble until late on Tuesday. Heavy rain hampered the work.

"People living in the building were asked to vacate the houses five to six years ago. Every year a notice was sent to them, but no one left," said Suvrana Bansode, a resident living close to the building that collapsed.