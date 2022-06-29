The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Norway targeted by cyberattack - security agency

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 29, 2022 14:56

Updated: JUNE 29, 2022 15:10

A number of private and public institutions in Norway have been subjected to a so-called distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattack in the last 24 hours, the Norwegian NSM security authority said on Wednesday.

"A criminal pro-Russian group appears to be behind the attacks," NSM said in a statement.

The attacks targeted institutions offering important services, the agency said, but did not name any of those that were affected.

The website of the Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority was unavailable on Wednesday and Norwegian media reported that it had been among those subject to the attack.

"We've seen similar attacks in other countries recently although none of them have reported any lasting impact," NSM director Sofie Nystroem said.

"This can still spread uncertainty in the general population," she added.

UK says will support Georgia against Russian cyberattacks
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 03:38 PM
President Herzog met with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman this week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 03:26 PM
BioNTech, Pfizer to start testing universal COVID-19 vaccine
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 03:21 PM
US, Iran nuclear talks in Doha end without breakthrough - Tasnim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 03:17 PM
Russia warns Norway over restricting supplies to settlements on Svalbard
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 02:29 PM
Knesset passes party funding law in first reading
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 01:44 PM
Cocaine smuggling thwarted by IDF Tuesday night
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 01:43 PM
Britain sanctions Russia's 2nd-richest man, oligarch Vladimir Potanin
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 01:18 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 11,949 new cases, 293 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 10:31 AM
Ukraine War: Moscow-controlled Kherson readies referendum to join Russia
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 08:43 AM
Palestinian killed in combat with IDF in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 07:34 AM
US to allocate 296,000 vaccine doses for monkeypox to states
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 02:59 AM
German man leaves severed human head at courthouse
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 12:24 AM
Joint drills by US and allies are step toward 'Asian NATO,' - N.Korea
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 12:22 AM
Biden supports deal that will allow Finland, Sweden into NATO
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 11:17 PM
