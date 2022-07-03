The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Egypt shuts down Red Sea beaches after tourist killed in shark attack

By REUTERS
JULY 3, 2022 12:57

Egypt's Red Sea Governorate issued an order to shut down several Red Sea beaches on Friday after a 68-year-old Austrian woman was killed in a shark attack earlier that day, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to two security sources.

The victim was transferred to a local private hospital right after the attack, a source at the Red Sea Health Affairs Directorate told Reuters. He added that there were attempts to resuscitate her, but she died due to circulatory failure, which is a sudden drop in blood pressure resulting from her injuries and blood loss.

A security source also added that the woman had been living in Egypt over the past five years with her Egyptian husband.

Bus crash kills 20 in southwest Pakistan
By REUTERS
07/03/2022 01:27 PM
MK Ben Gvir to split from the Religious Zionist party
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2022 01:13 PM
Response time to get to a shelter in Nahariya extended to 15 seconds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2022 09:18 AM
Two suspects try to cross from Gaza into Israel with weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2022 07:55 AM
Israel Police officer, volunteer injured in West Bank car ramming
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2022 05:32 PM
Two explosions heard at military base in Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2022 01:09 PM
Russia says it hit Ukrainian military sites in Donbas, Mykolaiv region
By REUTERS
07/02/2022 12:51 PM
Israeli youth soccer team loses 3-1 to England
By Walla!
07/02/2022 01:36 AM
Ohio top court lets six-week abortion ban remain in effect
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 06:08 PM
Modified mRNA COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 03:52 PM
Ra'am MK Waleed Taha in good condition after cardiac catheterization
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2022 03:50 PM
Netanyahu wishes Lapid peaceful tenure as Israeli PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2022 03:33 PM
EU: Russian threat to sever diplomatic ties with Bulgaria is unjustified
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 12:20 PM
Jordan's Prince Faisal sworn in as King Abdullah's deputy
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 10:47 AM
Crowds protest in front of Prime Minister Lapid's house
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2022 09:22 AM
