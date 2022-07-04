Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets US Antisemitism Envoy Deborah Lipstadt

Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with the recently-appointed US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem on Monday.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt, July 4, 2022. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Lapid thanked Lipstadt and emphasized in their conversation the importance of collaboration in the fight against antisemitism, as hard as it can get.

"The fight against antisemitism is a seminal one and I'm happy we have partners who are committed to fighting it alongside us," said Lapid.