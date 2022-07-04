The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Multiple people shot at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park - report

A reporter for the Chicago Sun Times said that they had seen blankets placed over bloodied bodies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2022 19:24

Updated: JULY 4, 2022 19:54
Multiple people were shot at a  Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, local media reported.

A reporter for the Chicago Sun Times said that they had seen blankets placed over bloodied bodies. Video allegedly from the scene shows parade attendees fleeing when the shots were fired.

"Today a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade," Congressman Brad Schneider said. "My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started."
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said that Fourth of July festivities had been canceled following the incident.

"We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route," Lake County Sheriff's office said on Monday.

Police urge the public to stay out of the area and allow first responders and law enforcement to do their work.

This is a developing story.



