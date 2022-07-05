COVID-19 in Israel: 13,877 new cases, 374 in serious condition

13,877 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel on Monday out of 46,246 tests administered, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning. 30.01% of them returned positive.

Of them, 374 are in serious condition, 58 are in critical condition, 50 are intubated and two are connected to ECMO breathing machines.

So far, 6.7 million Israelis have received their first vaccine dose, 6.1 million received their second, 4.5 million received their third, and 830,400 received their fourth.

The R rate currently stands at 1.06 and the death toll stands at 10,984.