Attempted kidnapping reported near Pardes Hanna

A man attempted to kidnap a 16-year-old girl in Pardes Hanna-Karkur on Tuesday afternoon, according to Israel Police.

The man grabbed the girl and attempted to force her into the trunk of his car, but did not succeed in doing so. Police who arrived at the scene met the girl and collected evidence. The girl did not require medical treatment.

"She was walking on the regular route in Karkur, and while walking on the sidewalk she felt a grip on her waist, someone picked her up and tried to put her in the trunk of a car. She struggled with him, he dropped her to the floor and then she started screaming," the girl's sister told KAN news. "A couple who were walking by noticed strange noises and ran towards her. My sister managed to break free and he got in the car and drove away."