The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Attempted kidnapping reported near Pardes Hanna

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 5, 2022 18:28

A man attempted to kidnap a 16-year-old girl in Pardes Hanna-Karkur on Tuesday afternoon, according to Israel Police.

The man grabbed the girl and attempted to force her into the trunk of his car, but did not succeed in doing so. Police who arrived at the scene met the girl and collected evidence. The girl did not require medical treatment.

"She was walking on the regular route in Karkur, and while walking on the sidewalk she felt a grip on her waist, someone picked her up and tried to put her in the trunk of a car. She struggled with him, he dropped her to the floor and then she started screaming," the girl's sister told KAN news. "A couple who were walking by noticed strange noises and ran towards her. My sister managed to break free and he got in the car and drove away."

Suspects fire at IDF soldiers near Homesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 06:12 PM
Monkeypox in Israel: 55 men infected since beginning of outbreak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 05:59 PM
Guard at Beilinson violently attacked by visitor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 05:42 PM
Charges expected Tuesday in Highland Park shooting - mayor
By REUTERS
07/05/2022 05:29 PM
Energy Minister Karin Elharrar visits Karish gas field
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 05:16 PM
130 human trafficker suspects arrested in EU-wide crackdown
By REUTERS
07/05/2022 01:45 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 13,877 new cases, 374 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 11:58 AM
Palestinian from Gaza dies after clashes with IDF in W. Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 11:13 AM
US offers rewards for info on illegal maritime activity in Middle east
By REUTERS
07/05/2022 10:04 AM
Gov't informs airlines of lift of quota on Ukrainian citizens to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 10:01 AM
Clashes erupt in W. Bank overnight during IDF arrest raids
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 07:49 AM
Two officers shot after 'security incident' in Philadelphia
By REUTERS
07/05/2022 05:25 AM
IDF General Staff's Forum sees off former PM Bennett
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 10:16 PM
5 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces, dog trapped
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 08:59 PM
Israeli child dies after falling from window in Barcelona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 05:52 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by