The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US issues sanctions related to Iran oil

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 6, 2022 20:32

 The US Treasury Department on Wednesday issued fresh sanctions related to Iranian oil, the department's website showed.

UK deputy ambassador arrested by IRGC on espionage charges
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2022 09:15 PM
IDF soldier arrested for looting Palestinian property
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2022 08:57 PM
Twitter users reporting disruptions - Downdetector
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2022 08:52 PM
Syrian militant killed in alleged Israeli drone strike: report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2022 07:10 PM
Death toll remains at seven in Highland Park shooting -media report
By REUTERS
07/06/2022 06:38 PM
Greece reports first toddler death of severe acute hepatitis
By REUTERS
07/06/2022 04:52 PM
One dead in car explosion in Zichron Ya'acov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2022 10:33 AM
Man shot dead in IDF arrests near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2022 08:30 AM
China willing to deepen cooperation w Russia within multilateral frame
By REUTERS
07/06/2022 06:37 AM
Russia's Lavrov calls for efforts to protect international laws
By REUTERS
07/06/2022 06:35 AM
S.Korea's Yoon warns of stern retaliation in case of N.Korea provocation
By REUTERS
07/06/2022 06:20 AM
Russians moving into Ukraine's Donetsk, says regional governor
By REUTERS
07/06/2022 02:45 AM
2 police officers lightly injured in clash with Arabs in Silwan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 09:19 PM
5 rockets fired from Afghanistan towards Uzbekistan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 08:56 PM
Suspects fire at IDF soldiers near Homesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 06:12 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by