Ukrainian who played soccer for Israel's Maccabi Haifa killed in Donbas - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 10, 2022 02:39

Sergey Balanchuk, a Ukrainian soccer player who played for Israel's Maccabi Haifa from 1996-1999, was killed in the fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, KAN reported early Sunday morning.

This is a developing story.

