The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Sri Lankan president flees country before he was due to step down

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 13, 2022 03:49

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, two sources told Reuters, hours before he was due to step down amid widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis.

Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, an immigration official told Reuters.

A government source said he left for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives. The president would most likely proceed to another Asian country from there, the source said.

The immigration official said authorities could not under law prevent a sitting president from leaving the country.

Rajapaksa was due to step down as president on Wednesday to make way for a unity government, after thousands of protesters stormed his and the prime minister's official residences on Saturday demanding their ouster. 

The president has not been seen in public since Friday. Parliament will elect his replacement on July 20.

The Rajapaksa family, including former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, has dominated the politics of the country of 22 million for years and most Sri Lankans blame them for current problems.

The tourism-dependent economy was hammered badly by the COVID-19 pandemic and a fall in remittances from overseas Sri Lankans, while a ban on chemical fertilizers damaged farm output. The ban was later reversed.

The Rajapaksas implemented populist tax cuts in 2019 that affected government finances while shrinking foreign reserves curtailed imports of fuel, food and medicines.

Petrol has been severely rationed and long lines have formed in front of shops selling cooking gas. Headline inflation hit 54.6% last month and the central bank has warned that it could rise to 70% in coming months.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president's brother, resigned as prime minister in May after protests against the family turned violent. He remained in hiding at a military base in the east of the country for some days before returning to Colombo.

Protests against the government have simmered since May, but erupted afresh last Saturday when hundreds of thousands of people surged into Colombo and occupied key government buildings and residences. 

On Tuesday, immigration officials prevented another of the president's brothers, former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, from flying out of the country.

It was not clear where Basil Rajapaksa, who also holds US citizenship, was trying to go. He resigned as finance minister in early April amid heavy street protests against fuel and food shortages, and quit his seat in parliament in June.

Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion merger
By REUTERS
07/13/2022 12:06 AM
Ukraine ministry: ships passing through Danube Bystre rivermouth
By REUTERS
07/13/2022 12:04 AM
US Justice Dept launches task force for women's reproductive rights
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 11:57 PM
UK government to block plan to hold confidence vote - opposition
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 06:40 PM
US FAA in contact with SpaceX after fire in booster rocket
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 06:31 PM
COVID-19 pandemic remains international public health emergency – WHO
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 04:34 PM
Amichai Chikli quits Knesset, clears path to join Netanyahu's Likud
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 02:13 PM
Likud MK joins international Russia-Ukraine mediation task force
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 02:11 PM
Israeli delegation, Italy defense chiefs meet in Rome
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 12:42 PM
Benny Gantz speaks with Egyptian intel chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 11:57 AM
At least 12 wounded by shelling in Ukraine's Mykolaiv – Governor
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 11:01 AM
Britain's Labour to put forward no confidence motion on Tuesday – source
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 09:30 AM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest two in Palestinian village near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 09:04 AM
Erdan to UNSC: Condemn Hezbollah's drone 'provocation' over gas rig
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 08:12 AM
Japan govt to consider possible regulations on handmade guns
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 05:12 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by