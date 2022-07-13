US, Israel establish tech dialogue ahead of Biden visit

Israel and the US established a strategic partnership in advanced technology, the countries announced while US President Joe Biden was en route to Israel on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that the Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology “puts Israel at the forefront of global innovation and solidifies its status as a leading technological power.”

“Our vision for one million [Israelis working] in hi-tech begins with international cooperation that will bring new opportunities for the hi-tech sector in Israel,” Lapid added.

The dialogue will be established by the national security advisers, focusing on strategic technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum, solutions to climate change and pandemic preparedness.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger were among 15 officials joining Biden on the two-day trip.

Yair Lapid at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS, LIOR LEV)

The goal

The goal of the joint declaration is to express the special relationship between the US and Israel and position Israel as the leading ally of the US in the field of technology.

The first meeting of the Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology is set to take place in Israel in the coming months.

The US has similar partnerships with Great Britain, Australia and Japan in the fields of AI and quantum.