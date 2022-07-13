The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pope names women to bishops advisory committee for first time

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 13, 2022 13:41

Pope Francis has named three women, two nuns and a laywoman, to a previously all-male committee that advises him in selecting the world's bishop's, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

He had disclosed the decision in an exclusive interview with Reuters earlier this month, explaining he wanted to give women more top-level positions in the Holy See.

The three women are sister Raffaella Petrini, currently the deputy governor of the Vatican City, French nun Yvonne Reungoat and laywoman Maria Lia Zervino, head of the association of women's catholic organizations UMOFC.

MK Matan Kahana may leave Yamina for Yisrael Beytenu - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2022 01:48 PM
White House would like a consulate in east Jerusalem, adviser says
By REUTERS
07/13/2022 01:39 PM
Iran says Biden visit will not give Israel security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2022 01:13 PM
Kremlin hopes Biden will not seek to turn Saudi Arabia against Russia
By REUTERS
07/13/2022 01:05 PM
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake reported in the Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2022 12:44 PM
Iran says it won't back down from 'rightful' stance in nuclear talks
By REUTERS
07/13/2022 12:43 PM
Right-wing terror threat rising, groups recruiting from military
By REUTERS
07/13/2022 12:29 PM
Iran says Tehran and Riyadh are interested in holding further meetings
By REUTERS
07/13/2022 11:57 AM
PM Yair Lapid talks with Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2022 11:50 AM
IAF conducts joint training exercise with Greek Air Force
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2022 10:05 AM
Palestinian wounded by IDF gunfire trying to cross Jenin border fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2022 09:44 AM
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion merger
By REUTERS
07/13/2022 12:06 AM
Ukraine ministry: ships passing through Danube Bystre rivermouth
By REUTERS
07/13/2022 12:04 AM
US Justice Dept launches task force for women's reproductive rights
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 11:57 PM
UK government to block plan to hold confidence vote - opposition
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 06:40 PM
