Saudi Arabia opens airspace to Israeli flights ahead of Biden visit

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation announced early Friday morning that it had decided to allow "all air carriers that meet the requirements of the authority" to fly in the Kingdom's airspace, a decision that will allow Israeli airlines to fly over the country.

"Within the framework of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's keenness to fulfill its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, which stipulates non-discrimination between civil aircrafts used in international air navigation, and to complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the Kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announces the decision to open the Kingdom's airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying," read the Kingdom's announcement.

The decision comes amid US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel and less than 24 hours before the president is set to take off from Ben-Gurion Airport to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Numerous media reports in recent weeks have claimed that Saudi Arabia would open its airspace to Israeli airlines as a gesture amid efforts by the US and Israel to encourage relations between the Kingdom and the Jewish state.

An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Even before the decision, Israeli airlines were allowed to conduct flights to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain through a special air corridor over Saudi territory, but the new decision now opens all of Saudi airspace to Israeli airlines, cutting off hours from flights to and from Asia.