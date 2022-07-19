Lapid: Lebanon can benefit from its gas reserves through negotiations

Prime Minister Yair Lapid stated that Lebanon can benefit from its natural gas reserves through negotiations while receiving an overview of the Karish gas rig on Tuesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid flies over the Karish gas rig, July 19, 2022 (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

"Israel's gas reserves have the potential to contribute to resolving the global energy crisis. Lebanon can also benefit from the development of its economic water reservoirs, through negotiations, which must be completed soon," said Lapid.

"The new rig is the energy future of the State of Israel and an economic opportunity that includes the export of gas to Egypt and Europe, from which every Israeli citizen will benefit in the not too distant future," added the prime minister.