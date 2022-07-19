The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Explosion, fire reported at Hoover Dam

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 19, 2022 20:57

Updated: JULY 19, 2022 21:23

An explosion and fire were reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday after a transformer exploded, according to local media reports. No injuries were reported.

Video reportedly from the scene showed a cloud of smoke billowing from the Arizona turbine hourse, with sirens sounding at the scene shortly afterwards.

The Boulder City municipal Twitter account tweeted that the fire was extinguished before the Boulder City Fire Department arrived at the scene.

China warns of 'forceful measures' if US Pelosi visits Taiwan
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 08:26 PM
US seizes $500,000 in ransom paid to North Korean hackers - official
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 04:52 PM
IDF Chief of Staff visits General Staff of Moroccan Army
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 04:01 PM
Russia's President Putin arrives in Tehran
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 03:53 PM
UK temperature exceeds 40C for the first time – Met Office
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 03:23 PM
Act now in Europe, or risk stricter COVID measures later – WHO official
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 01:14 PM
EU to add Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and metals baron to blacklist
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 12:31 PM
Netanyahu to remain Likud party leader, primaries for list on August 10
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2022 11:41 AM
China says US will bear consequences of Pelosi visit to Taiwan
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 11:23 AM
Thirteen killed in Ecuador prison riot
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 03:04 AM
Rash of shark attacks prompt New York gov to ramp up beach surveillance
By REUTERS
07/19/2022 02:49 AM
Ramat Gan building evacuated for fear of collapse-Israeli media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2022 11:36 PM
PM Lapid speaks with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2022 10:43 PM
Indiana gunman identified as 20-year-old local man
By REUTERS
07/18/2022 09:28 PM
Givat Shmuel's mayor confirmed as Bayit Yehudi's chairman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2022 08:16 PM
