Explosion, fire reported at Hoover Dam

An explosion and fire were reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday after a transformer exploded, according to local media reports. No injuries were reported.

Alarms are sounding at Hoover Dam. It looks like there is a fire burning outside the Arizona turbine house. pic.twitter.com/tIDiCfyQDx — David Charns (@davidcharns) July 19, 2022

Video reportedly from the scene showed a cloud of smoke billowing from the Arizona turbine hourse, with sirens sounding at the scene shortly afterwards.

The Boulder City municipal Twitter account tweeted that the fire was extinguished before the Boulder City Fire Department arrived at the scene.