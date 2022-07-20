The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
After years of censorship, its been cleared: IDF uses attack drones

“It was found that there did not impede publishing the IDF’s use of strike UAVs as part of its operational activities,” said the Military Censor.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JULY 20, 2022 19:20

Updated: JULY 20, 2022 20:41
A drone is seen ahead of the international "BLUE GUARDIAN" drone drill held in Israel. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A drone is seen ahead of the international "BLUE GUARDIAN" drone drill held in Israel.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

After years of banning journalists from reporting that Israel uses armed drones to strike targets, the IDF’s Military Censor has finally allowed journalists to publish what many already knew.

“It was found that there did not impede publishing the IDF’s use of strike UAVs as part of its operational activities,” the censor said in a message on Wednesday evening.

While the international press has reported the use of attack drones by the Israel Air Force for at least the past 20 years and has been extensively documented in US diplomatic cables as well as at international airshows, the IDF never publicly disclosed the use of such platforms and Israeli journalists who attempted to publish on those reports were blocked by the censor.

Israel decided in 1991 to operate according to the guidelines of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), a multinational and informal political understanding between 35 countries aimed at limiting the proliferation of missiles and missile technology. 

Armed drones would fall into that category, and Israel does not want questions about what it does. When asked about the use of armed drones or the sale of armed

A drone is seen ahead of the international ''BLUE GUARDIAN'' drone drill held in Israel. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)A drone is seen ahead of the international ''BLUE GUARDIAN'' drone drill held in Israel. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
 drones, the answer is always the same from Israeli officials: a shrug, a smile – and no comment.

If Israel admitted to having armed drones then exporting them would fall under the restrictions imposed by the MTCR. Ambiguity provides flexibility and the ability for Israel to maneuver between its own alleged use of armed drones and sales to other countries.

Drones use the Israeli military

Over the past decade, the operational use of drones by air forces around the world by the IAF has increased drastically, with almost every operation now seeing the use of these devices. 

IAF drone squadrons fly about 80% of all IAF flight hours and with four drone squadrons based at Palmachim AFB, 70% of all IAF flight hours take off from the base just south of Tel Aviv. 

The drones flown by the IAF can be deployed on a large range of missions, from surveillance of targets in enemy countries to tracking weapons smuggling to-according to foreign sources-destroying enemy targets which pose an imminent threat to the homefront.

Drones played a significant and integral part in Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, most of which took off from Palmachim Air Force Base in central Israel. According to data released by the IDF, about 643 missions were carried out by drones for a total of 132.6 flight hours during the 11 days of fighting with terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

There are hundreds of drones in IAF hangars across the country, from commercial DJI drones to the Skylarks reconnaissance drones (which are notorious for crashing in Gaza or in the north) to the attack drones such as the Zik (Hermes 450), the Shoval (Heron 900) and the Eitan (Heron TP).

Types of Israeli drones

There are dozens of drones in IAF hangers across the country, from commercial DJI drones to the Skylarks (which are notorious for crashing in Gaza or in Lebanon) to the larger Shoval, known across the world as Heron.

The Shoval can fly for 45 hours at a time, at up to 35,000 ft. With an operational range limited only by fuel availability, the remotely piloted aircraft has an operational range of over 1,000 kilometers, flying reconnaissance, and combat support missions.

Equipped with satellite data links and electro-optical infrared sensors, the Heron 1 is not only able to provide various kinds of reconnaissance services to ground forces. It can track down explosives from the air, as well as be capable of destroying enemy targets with its weapons systems.

The Eitan, which saw combat action during Operation Cast Lead in 2008 even before it was formally absorbed by the IAF, was used extensively during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in 2014 along with the Shoval.

Equipped with satellite data link and electro-optical infrared sensors, the Eitan cannot only provide reconnaissance to ground forces in combat situations and able to create movement profiles and attack targets.

IAF soldiers are seen alongside a drone ahead of the international ''BLUE GUARDIAN'' drone drill. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)IAF soldiers are seen alongside a drone ahead of the international ''BLUE GUARDIAN'' drone drill. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Eitan can fly up to 7,500 km at significantly high altitudes while relaying precise information makes it a likely option in the event that Israel decides to carry out strikes against targets in enemy countries.



