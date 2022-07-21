Another IRGC official interrogated by Mossad in Iran - report

The Israeli Mossad has interrogated a senior IRGC official name Yadollah Khedmati in Iranian territory and confessed his role in transferring weapons to Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, according to a report by Iran International on Thursday.

ایران اینترنشنال به اطلاعات اختصاصی دست یافته که نشان می‌دهد یک مقام ارشد دیگر سپاه پاسداران به نام یدالله خدمتی، در ایران مورد بازجویی ماموران موساد قرار گرفته و در این بازجویی اطلاعاتی درباره انتقال سلاح به سوریه، عراق، لبنان و یمن داده است. pic.twitter.com/SiAskRp4Tc — ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) July 21, 2022

In May. Iran International published video of an IRGC official named Mansour Rasouli admitting he had been ordered to establish a cell to assassinate a worker at the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, a US general stationed in Germany and a journalist in France.