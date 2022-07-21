Israeli killed in sports accident in northern Italy

An Israeli man was killed in a sports accident in northern Italy on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry confirmed.

The ministry added that it is in touch with the family, extends its condolences and is in the process of retrieving the body for burial in Israel.

This is a developing story.