Bahraini crown prince congratulates Lapid on assuming role as PM

Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa congratulated Prime Minister Yair Lapid on assuming the role of prime minister, doing a phone call on Thursday.

Lapid updated Khalifa about US President Joe Biden's recent visit to Israel, stressing that Bahrain is an important and valued ally in the Middle East. The two discussed increasing cooperation between the two countries in various fields as well.

