7 people injured, 3 severely, in separate violent incidents

A 25-year-old man was stabbed and severely wounded in the town of Eilabun in northern Israel early Saturday morning, Ynet reported.

Six people wounded in violent incident in Zarzir

Just hours earlier, six people were injured, two severely, on Saturday night in a violent incident in Zarzir in the Galilee, Walla News reported.

Two people, about 50 years old, were severely injured, one person, about 25 years old, was moderately injured and three people received minor injuries, according to Walla.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RAMBAM MEDICAL CENTER)

An MDA team provided first aid to the wounded and evacuated them to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, HaEmek Medical Center in Afula and the English Hospital in Nazareth, the report added.

Walla News contributed to this report.