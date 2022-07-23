Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

Several mysterious lights, ostensibly UFOs (unidentified flying objects), have been spotted in locations throughout Israel's North, specifically in the Golan Heights and Nahariya.

Footage has been shared over social media of what seems to be a trail of lights that can be spotted moving from east to west without making a sound.

Exactly what these lights are is unknown at the time of writing.

"We've never seen anything like this in our lives. It looked like a chain of lights and moved relatively slowly." Nahariya resident

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"We've never seen anything like this in our lives. It looked like a chain of lights and moved relatively slowly," one Nahariya resident told Walla, adding that it disappeared after they were watching it for around 15-30 seconds.

While police claim to not have received any reports or information on the subject, the IDF is aware, Israeli media reported, though an explanation for what the lights are is currently unavailable and is under investigation.

These lights were also spotted elsewhere in the eastern Mediterranean region, specifically around Lebanon, Greece and Turkey.

SpaceX Starlink satellites?

Several sources have indicated that these lights may be Starlink satellites.

SpaceX'in yüksek hızda internet için uzaya gönderdiği Starlink uyduları Türkiye üzerinden geçiyor: @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/CvbDjGF9Fw — ibrahim Haskoloğlu (@haskologlu) July 23, 2022

These satellites, made by Elon Musk's SpaceX, are able to provide high speed Internet and have seen increasing popularity across the world.

SpaceX hasn't commented on this particular incident yet. However, they did launch a Starlink satellite via a Falcon 9 rocket fairly recently.

Tracking cam footage from today’s Falcon 9 launch of Starlink pic.twitter.com/771gLqbm9t — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 22, 2022

While this is a likely and rational explanation, it is currently unconfirmed at this time.

This is a developing story.