SpaceX launches secret US spy satellite on reused Falcon 9 rocket

This was not the first time SpaceX has launched a classified spy satellite and despite the mysterious nature of the NROL-85, what is far more noteworthy is the rocket itself.

By AARON REICH
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 10:42
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off during NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 30, 2020. (photo credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off during NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 30, 2020.
(photo credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Sunday launched a US spy satellite belonging to the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) onboard a Falcon 9 rocket in what is reflective of the company's advancements in rocket technology.

The launch, taking place on the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, saw the two-stage rocket lift off with the NRO's classified satellite NROL-85. The details of the satellite, as is the case with NRO missions, are classified. The only detail provided by the NRO in a statement is that it carries "a national security payload designed, built, and operated by NRO."

This was not the first time SpaceX has launched a classified spy satellite and despite the mysterious nature of the NROL-85, what is far more noteworthy is the rocket itself.

This particular Falcon 9 rocket was used before in February to launch NRO's NROL-87 spy satellite. This, in itself, holds serious implications for the use of orbital rockets because it once again proves the worth of the Falcon 9s to be used on multiple missions.

In 2017, SpaceX managed to reuse a Falcon 9 rocket that had already been in space before, something that had never been done before in the history of space travel. 

While NASA's space shuttles were reusable, the rockets used to get them into orbit were not. As such, the cost of rockets remains a considerable expense for space travel. But Falcon 9 changed the game by being reusable.

Since 2017, SpaceX has re-flown Falcon 9 rockets multiple times, but it has kept pushing the envelope further. 

In 2021, a Falcon 9 rocket was reused to fly astronauts to the International Space Station – the first time it had reused a rocket for a crewed mission. In fact, that mission also saw SpaceX reuse the spacecraft, the Dragon capsule named Endeavour, which had flown in 2020. Although Endeavour wasn't entirely perfect in its second mission – notably, the toilets were broken.

The launching of NRO-85 is the first time a rocket was reused to launch a spy satellite. This shows the potential of this technology to advance the launching of everything from cargo to astronauts and even satellites – both civilian and governmental – with reusable rockets, significantly slashing the cost.

It could also cut down on the issue of space debris, something that has been caused in part by used and discarded rockets.

However, SpaceX still has more milestones to achieve, including the goal Musk announced back in 2017 after that first historic launch: To launch a rocket twice in 24 hours.



