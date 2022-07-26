The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

16-year-old Palestinian dies in Jerusalem refugee camp fire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 26, 2022 07:17

A 16-year-old Palestinian teen burned to death in a fire that broke out overnight in the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem, Israel Police said Tuesday morning.

Police and Border Police forces rushed the boy, who was in critical condition, to a nearby hospital as emergency rescue services worked to extinguish the fire.

The teen died from his wounds in hospital. Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

IDF enters town of Ariel terrorists to demolish homes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2022 08:40 AM
Israel issues travel warning for pilgrimage to Ukraine's Uman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2022 08:36 AM
Major fire broke out at an oil depot in Donetsk after Ukraine shelling
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 07:06 AM
Pope apologizes in Canada for 'evil' of residential indigenous schools
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 08:38 PM
Israeli forces thwart terror attack in Gush Etzion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 08:05 PM
Shots fired in Dallas Love Field Airport, suspect arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 07:47 PM
First Ukraine grain ships may move in days, says UN
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 07:27 PM
Chabad: No Jerusalem land to Russia till Schneerson books returned
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 06:46 PM
Gun stolen from security guard in Jerusalem, police in pursuit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 05:28 PM
Disability rights activist Alex Fridman announces Likud run
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 05:06 PM
US envoy to visit Beirut for talks on Israel-Lebanon maritime dispute
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 05:04 PM
China confirms warnings to US on Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 12:15 PM
Israeli security forces arrest people suspected of working for Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 11:13 AM
Man arrested for alleged sexual, physical assault of special needs kids
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 09:26 AM
Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine gets EU approval
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 08:55 AM
