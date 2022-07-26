Russia has not signaled space station withdrawal to NASA - report

Russia has not communicated to NASA its intent to withdraw from the International Space Station in 2024, a senior agency official told Reuters, as Russia's new space chief claimed on Tuesday that Moscow plans to pull out of the two-decade-old orbital partnership.

Newly appointed chief of Russian space corporation, Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov told Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, in a meeting that the Russian will fulfill their commitment to all partners at the ISS, "but the decision about withdrawing from the station after 2024 has been made."

But Robyn Gatens, the director of the space station for NASA, said her Russian counterparts have not communicated any such intent, as required by the station's intergovernmental agreement, she said.

"Nothing official yet," Gatens told Reuters at an ISS conference in Washington. "We literally just saw that as well. We haven't gotten anything official."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to the report