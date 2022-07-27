Surprise inspection carried out in IDF special forces units

A large-scale surprise inspection began on Wednesday morning across the IDF under the direction of IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.

The inspection will examine all the special units of the IDF with a focus on the basics of military culture, discipline, values, norms, and orders and procedures.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The surprise inspection was led by IDF auditor Lt.-Col. (Res.) Ofer Sharig along with a team of regular and reserve IDF auditors.

The IDF has stated that they will continue to implement a series of surprise inspections and audits across all branches and units of the military in order to improve competence and conduct across the board.