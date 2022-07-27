The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Surprise inspection carried out in IDF special forces units

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 27, 2022 07:19

A large-scale surprise inspection began on Wednesday morning across the IDF under the direction of IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.

The inspection will examine all the special units of the IDF with a focus on the basics of military culture, discipline, values, norms, and orders and procedures.

The surprise inspection was led by IDF auditor Lt.-Col. (Res.) Ofer Sharig along with a team of regular and reserve IDF auditors.

The IDF has stated that they will continue to implement a series of surprise inspections and audits across all branches and units of the military in order to improve competence and conduct across the board.



Tags IDF Headline
Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 05:15 AM
Pentagon approves plan to treat Ukrainian troops at US-Germany hospital
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 01:48 AM
US has seen no indication Iranian drones were delivered to Russia - WH
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
07/26/2022 10:43 PM
White House: Biden-Xi call expected to cover Taiwan, Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 10:36 PM
UK leadership live debate interrupted after crash in studio
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 08:41 PM
Three peacekeepers, seven civilians killed in Congo protests
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 07:12 PM
PM Yair Lapid speaks with UK PM Boris Johnson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2022 06:27 PM
Saudi crown prince heads to Greece, France on Tuesday -SPA
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 04:41 PM
Lebanese citizen arrested after infiltrating into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2022 04:37 PM
Turkey to hold one-day visit to Russia's Sochi on Aug 5 - report
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 04:03 PM
Monitoring center for Ukrainian grain exports to open in Istanbul
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 02:20 PM
Taiwan president oversees drills on warship, lauds determination
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 11:41 AM
Israeli children's author, Holocaust survivor Uri Orlev dies at 91
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2022 11:26 AM
Palestinian BGU student charged with hate speech, calls for terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2022 11:24 AM
Teachers Union protests Avigdor Liberman at Channel 13 conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2022 10:44 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by