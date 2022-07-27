The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
WNBA star Griner says her rights were not read to her when detained in Russia

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 27, 2022 15:48

Updated: JULY 27, 2022 16:18

US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is on trial in Russia on drug charges, said in court on Wednesday that her rights were not read to her when she was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17.

Griner, who had played for a Russian club during her offseasons since 2014, faces up to 10 years in prison. The US State Department has said that she has been unfairly detained.

A policeman removes the handcuffs from WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner in a courtroom prior to a hearing, in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2022. (credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS) A policeman removes the handcuffs from WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner in a courtroom prior to a hearing, in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2022. (credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia July 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool)US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia July 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool)
