US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is on trial in Russia on drug charges, said in court on Wednesday that her rights were not read to her when she was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17.

Griner, who had played for a Russian club during her offseasons since 2014, faces up to 10 years in prison. The US State Department has said that she has been unfairly detained.

A policeman removes the handcuffs from WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner in a courtroom prior to a hearing, in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2022. (credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)