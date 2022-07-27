US Secretary of State Blinken to speak with Russian FM Lavrov

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he will speak with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in a phone call in the coming days and press him to respond to an offer Washington has made to secure the release of American citizens detained by Moscow.

Speaking at a news conference at the State Department, Blinken said the United States had communicated a "substantial offer" to Moscow in order to bring home basketball star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan, although he declined to disclose what the deal would entail.

