The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Suspect in July 4 mass shooting near Chicago indicted on 117 counts

Police said they had no immediate evidence of any antisemitic or racist basis for the attack in heavily Jewish Highland Park

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 27, 2022 23:04

Updated: JULY 27, 2022 23:34
Robert E. Crimo III, suspect in the mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade route in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, US is seen in initial booking photograph from the Highland Park Police Department released July 6, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Robert E. Crimo III, suspect in the mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade route in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, US is seen in initial booking photograph from the Highland Park Police Department released July 6, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS)

An Illinois man accused of shooting into a crowd watching a Chicago-area Independence Day parade was indicted by a grand jury on 117 counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, the state's attorney's office said on Wednesday.

The suspect, Robert Crimo, 21, has been held without bail since he was arrested after the shooting at the July Fourth celebration in Highland Park that left seven people dead and more than three dozen injured. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 3 for his arraignment, Lake County State's Attorney's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the US legal system, a prosecutor can convene a panel of citizens, or grand jury, that has the power to decide whether there is sufficient evidence to bring a defendant to trial.

A child's bike is left behind after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, US July 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Max Herman) A child's bike is left behind after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, US July 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Max Herman)

If convicted on the murder charges, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, Eric Reinhart, the state's attorney for Lake County, said the day after the shooting.

The bloodshed was part of a recent flare-up of mass shootings that have renewed debate about gun violence in the United States. It followed an attack in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 school children and two teachers dead and a shooting rampage at a supermarket in a predominately Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people.

In Highland Park, prosecutors said Crimo had planned the attack for weeks before climbing to a rooftop and firing more than 70 rounds at parade spectators. He then made his getaway dressed in women's clothing and makeup to cover his facial tattoos, they said.

The Smith & Wesson semiautomatic rifle, similar to an AR-15, used in the shooting was found at the scene, and the suspect had a similar weapon in his mother's car, which he was driving when he was arrested, according to county prosecutors.

Large Jewish community 

Police said they had no immediate evidence of any antisemitic or racist basis for the attack. The area has a large Jewish community. Investigators were reviewing videos Crimo had posted on social media containing violent imagery.

A spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff's office said Crimo legally purchased five guns in all, rifles and pistols, despite having come to law enforcement's attention on two prior occasions for alleged behavior suggesting he might harm himself or others.



Tags diaspora chicago shooting 4th of july
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by