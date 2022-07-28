The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
N.Korea's Kim says country ready to mobilize nuclear war deterrent

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 28, 2022 02:49

Updated: JULY 28, 2022 02:50

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country is ready to ready to mobilize its nuclear war deterrent and for any military clash with the United States, state media reported on Thursday, amid signs the North could conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

Kim made the remarks during a speech at an event to mark the 69th anniversary of the July 27 Korean War armistice, which left the two Koreas technically still at war, according to the official KCNA news agency.

Kim also denounced South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol administration, saying any attempts to preemptively incapacitate the North would be met with a stern response and "annihilation."

"I once again make it clear that North Korea is fully ready for any military confrontation with the United States," Kim said.

North Korea in recent months has tested hypersonic missiles and missiles that it says could carry tactical nuclear weapons, narrowing the time that Seoul would have to respond to a pending attack.

Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second largest power plant
By REUTERS
07/28/2022 12:18 AM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 10:15 PM
IDF conducting searches along Lebanon border after alert
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 09:59 PM
Electricity rates to rise by 8.6% on August 1
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 09:24 PM
Protesters clash with security forces in Baghdad's Green Zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 07:00 PM
Israeli justice minister, Moroccan police directorate head meet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 06:33 PM
Arrest of Palestinian who committed Jerusalem terror attack extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 06:25 PM
Ukrainian Embassy Counsellor visits Israeli call center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 05:41 PM
Italy minister sees late winter crunch if Russia cuts off gas
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 05:18 PM
France can provide Germany some of its gas in case of shortage - report
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 05:02 PM
WNBA star Griner says her rights were not read when detained in Russisa
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 03:48 PM
Pfizer starts mid-stage trial for vaccine against Omicron subvariant
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 01:54 PM
Iran grants bail to British-Iranian environmentalist on security charges
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 01:38 PM
IDF chief prosecutor to meet with victims of officer Sharoni
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 01:25 PM
Israel law enforcement considers investigation into Likud activist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 01:24 PM
