Gas prices to get NIS 1.25 cheaper in August - Liberman

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 28, 2022 08:56

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman told Kan on Thursday morning that he expects gas prices to go down by NIS 1.25 at the beginning of August.

He also said that the rise in electricity prices was originally supposed to be 16% as opposed to the 8.6% announced on Wednesday.

Break the Wave: Security forces arrest nine in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2022 10:09 AM
Britain says Ukraine's counterattack in Kherson gains momentum
By REUTERS
07/28/2022 08:49 AM
Border Police arrests three suspected of attacking police officers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2022 08:18 AM
N.Korea's Kim says country ready to mobilize nuclear war deterrent
By REUTERS
07/28/2022 02:49 AM
Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second largest power plant
By REUTERS
07/28/2022 12:18 AM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 10:15 PM
IDF conducting searches along Lebanon border after alert
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 09:59 PM
Electricity rates to rise by 8.6% on August 1
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 09:24 PM
Protesters clash with security forces in Baghdad's Green Zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 07:00 PM
Israeli justice minister, Moroccan police directorate head meet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 06:33 PM
Arrest of Palestinian who committed Jerusalem terror attack extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 06:25 PM
Ukrainian Embassy Counsellor visits Israeli call center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 05:41 PM
Italy minister sees late winter crunch if Russia cuts off gas
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 05:18 PM
France can provide Germany some of its gas in case of shortage - report
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 05:02 PM
WNBA star Griner says her rights were not read when detained in Russisa
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 03:48 PM
