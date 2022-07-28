Palestinian gunmen open fire on IDF post in southern Nabulus

IDF Fighters from Battalion 636 returned fire after a shooting attack on a military post at the entrance to the city of Nablus on Thursday night, according to the IDF spokesperson unit.

A squad of armed Palestinians arrived in a vehicle at one of the entrances to the city, one of them got out and fired at a military post in the area.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Fighters from the 636th Battalion who were operating in the area returned fire and hit several of the gunmen, one of the militants was arrested and sent for medical treatment.

The others that were hit by IDF fled in a vehicle, after which another vehicle arrived, collected the weapons and fled the scene.

There were no casualties among the IDF forces.