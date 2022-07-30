The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden again tests positive for COVID-19, feels 'quite well'

Biden tweeted about his positive case, saying it can happen to a "small minority of folks."

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 30, 2022 21:42

Updated: JULY 30, 2022 22:09
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at a NATO summit last month in Brussels. Biden declared the US will inject 15 BCM of natural gas to the world market in 2022, with more to come in the future. (photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at a NATO summit last month in Brussels. Biden declared the US will inject 15 BCM of natural gas to the world market in 2022, with more to come in the future.
(photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden again tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a statement from the White House physician, although he is experiencing no symptoms and feels "quite well."

Biden, who tested positive for the disease nine days ago but then tested negative twice earlier this week, will resume isolation procedures, and his positive test is believed to be "rebound" positivity experienced by some COVID patients, according to White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor.

Biden tweeted about his positive case, saying it can happen to a "small minority of folks."

"I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon," he tweeted.

The positive test jeopardizes a Tuesday trip to Michigan Biden had planned to tout the recent passage of legislation to boost the semiconductor industry, which the White House announced earlier Saturday.

O'Connor said Biden, who is 79, tested negative for the last four days, and there is no plan to reinitiate treatment given his lack of symptoms.

"I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon."

Joe Biden

Biden previously described his experience with COVID as mild, saying he was able to continue working while in isolation and attributed his relative ease with the disease to vaccines and other treatments.

O'Connor had previously said Biden would be tested regularly to watch for a potential "rebound" COVID-19 case, which can be experienced by some patients who have been treated with Paxlovid, the drug the president received.



