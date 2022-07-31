A hammer-wielding attacker smashed two windows at a Manhattan Starbucks after posting an anti-Israel note, police said Friday.

The suspect, who appears on surveillance photos with a shaved head, went up to the 9th Ave. Starbucks near W. 43rd St. just before 1 a.m. and posted his message: “Ban Israel. Move Away from Egypt and Get out of My Country.”

He then busted the front glass door and a side window with the hammer and ran off.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.