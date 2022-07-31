Reform for process of soldier disability recognition introduced by gov't

A new IDF "One Soul" reform to ease to process for soldiers seeking disability status is being introduced, Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced at the beginning of a Sunday cabinet meeting.

The reform will clarify the criteria for soldiers to receive disability benefits and regulate the bureaucratic process.

The new reform will cost NIS 100 million out of the NIS 900 million budgeted for the entire One Soul program.

Lapid thanked Liberman for his work on the matter, adding that "the State of Israel has a massive moral debt to these people, and today we are returning a small party of this debt.