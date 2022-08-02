Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

The United States carried out a counterterrorism operation against a "significant" al Qaeda target in Afghanistan over the weekend, US officials said on Monday, marking the first known US operation since American troops and diplomats left the country last year.

The target, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was the leader of al-Qaeda and one of the world’s most-wanted terrorists, who oversaw the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, alongside the group’s founder, Osama bin Laden, according to The Washington Post.

With other senior al Qaeda members, Zawahiri is believed to have plotted the October 12, 2000 attack on the USS Cole naval vessel in Yemen which killed 17 US sailors and injured more than 30 others, the Rewards for Justice website said.

He was indicted in the United States for his role in the August 7, 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people and wounded more than 5,000 others.

Both bin Laden and Zawahiri had eluded capture when US led forces toppled Afghanistan’s Taliban government in late 2001 following the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

US officials said the strike was not conducted by the military, suggesting that the operation was carried out by the CIA Agency officials declined to comment, according to the New York Times

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a drone strike was carried out by the CIA in Kabul on Sunday, according to Reuters.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of "international principles."

Biden remarks

US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Monday on what the White House described as a “a successful counterterrorism operation,” but did not mention Zawahiri.

After the last US troops left Afghanistan, Biden said the US would not let up on its fight against terrorism in that country or elsewhere in a 2021 statement.

“We will maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries,” Biden said. “We just don’t need to fight a ground war to do it.”

Referring to the capabilities the US showed in the drone strike, Biden remarked that “We have what’s called over-the-horizon capabilities, which means we can strike terrorists and targets without American boots on the ground — or very few, if needed.”

This is a developing story.