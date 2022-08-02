The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Somalia names former al Shabaab spokesperson as minister

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 2, 2022 16:21

Somalia's prime minister has named former al Shabaab group co-founder and spokesperson Muktar Robow as a minister in the country's new cabinet, a move that could either help strengthen the fight against the insurgency or provoke clan clashes.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said in televised remarks that Robow, who once had a $5 million US bounty on his head before he split from al Shabaab in 2013, would serve as the minister in charge of religion.

MK Eli Avidar forms 'Free Israel' party
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2022 05:09 PM
Gadi Yevarkan resigns from Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2022 04:39 PM
US has no DNA on Zawahiri, confirmed death otherwise- White House
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 03:59 PM
Kuwait formally dissolves parliament -state news agency
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 03:18 PM
Russia says it carries out strikes in Ukraine's Mykolaiv, Kharkiv region
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 03:01 PM
Website of Taiwan's presidential office receives overseas cyber attack
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 02:07 PM
Russia's supreme court designates Ukraine's Azov Regiment 'terrorist'
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 01:36 PM
US energy envoy Amos Hochstein met with Lapid before departing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2022 11:19 AM
Roads, train lines closed off near Gaza Strip amid terror threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2022 06:27 AM
Several Chinese warplanes fly close to median line of Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
08/02/2022 05:45 AM
Clashes break out between Palestinians, Israeli forces in Jenin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2022 10:44 PM
Pelosi has a right to visit Taiwan - Pentagon spokesman
By REUTERS
08/01/2022 09:21 PM
Lapid to interview IDF chief of staff candidates on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2022 06:30 PM
IDF, US Navy launch joint exercise in Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2022 06:20 PM
France calls for more Ukraine grain exports by ship
By REUTERS
08/01/2022 05:37 PM
